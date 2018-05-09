An area around a block of flats in Lockwood is still cordoned off this morning after police responded to a “serious incident” last night.

Witnesses said around 60 police officers descended on Bentley Street late yesterday evening and a police helicopter circled overhead.

This morning 30 or so officers remain on the scene including what appear to be forensics investigators clad in white jumpsuits.

West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a “serious incident” in Bentley Street, Lockwood, at 10.55pm last night.”

