The major road into the Holme Valley is currently closed following a landslip.

The A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow is closed between Lockwood Scar and Station Lane.

Kirklees Council has tweeted saying urgent repairs are needed on the retaining wall.

They have advised drivers to use alternative routes as the closure is likely to lead to severe delays.

Stay with us for the latest on this breaking news story.

