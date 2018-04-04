The major road into the Holme Valley is currently closed following a landslip.
The A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow is closed between Lockwood Scar and Station Lane.
Kirklees Council has tweeted saying urgent repairs are needed on the retaining wall.
They have advised drivers to use alternative routes as the closure is likely to lead to severe delays.
Stay with us for the latest on this breaking news story.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Video of the scene
If you’re about to head along the A616 Woodhead Road from Huddersfield or the Holme Valley - this is why you won’t make it all the way.
It’s completely closed due to a landslip.
Collapsed wall
This is the issue closing the road. It appears a dry-stone wall from a property above the main road has collapsed following the heavy rain over the past few days.
There may be a risk that some of the banking could slide down on to the busy route between Lockwood and Honley.
First picture of the problem
This is the first picture we’ve received at the full closure of Woodhead Road.
Kirklees Council is at the scene after a landslip, which appears to be in the background of this shot.
Traffic is diverting up the steep and narrow roads through Taylor Hill, which is likely to cause significant delays come rush as traffic volumes increase over the next hour.
Buses are altering their services
The road closure at Berry Brow is obviously going to affect Holme Valley bus routes.
Here’s the latest.
Will Woodhead Road be open by 'rush hour?'
Kirklees Council has confirmed it is currently dealing with the landslide at Woodhead Road - the main route out of Huddersfield to the Holme Valley.
Luckily traffic is quite light today but be aware queues could build as we near tea time.
We’re not yet sure how big this landslip is - our photographer is on the way to the scene.