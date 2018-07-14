Video Loading

There has been reports of shots being fired during the Huddersfield Carnival celebrations.

Police say they understand the shots were discharged on Great Northern Street.

It is understood nobody was injured in the shooting but some cars were damaged.

Police said three men have been detained during the incident.

Armed officers are now on the street as well as ambulances.

There has also been suggestions that there are two crime scenes.

Massive cordon

Huge cordon around Leeds Road roundabout with three smaller crime scenes

Somebody could have been killed

Woman, 76, who lives near the scene, said:

One of those bullets could have ricocheted off the wall and killed somebody. I can’t understand why it’s been allowed on this street. It should be in a park.

Weapon recovered

Statement in full

At 5.42pm today police received a report of gunshots in Great Northern Street, Huddersfield.

Armed officers were deployed and found damage to two vehicles, which suggested a firearm had been discharged.

Enquiries at the scene suggested a grey saloon car may have been involved in the incident.

A vehicle matching this description was located a short distance away and further enquiries led to three males being arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

These males remain in custody at this time.

A firearm has also been recovered.

No one is believed to have received injuries as a result of the discharge, which is being treated as a targeted attack.

Reassurance patrols are being carried out in the area while enquiries continue into this incident.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1512 of 14 July, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Targeted attack

West Yorkshire Police say a grey saloon car was involved in attack and it was a targeted attack, suggesting it was a drive-by shooting

Witness relives events on video

Resident anger

Residents are angry that the carnival ended up on their road in the Great Northern St area.

One woman said:

It should have been held at Greenhead Park. It would have been safer.

It’s been held at Greenhead Park in the past. To pack everyone onto a road like this is wrong.

Car being analysed

Video of scene earlier

Scene at Great Northern Retail Park

Photo sums up incident

Huge cordon and forensics at work

CSI have arrived

Cultural event spoiled

Large police presence remains

No weapon recovered

The party goes on ...

Police on scene after shots fired

Police speaking to two young men shortly after the shooting at Huddersfield Carnival
Police due to release statement

West Yorkshire Police have said they will issue a full statement on the incident later this evening

Hundreds enjoyed event earlier

More cordons

Two crime scenes

Our reporters have said there are two crime scenes. One on Great Northern Street and another on Lower Fitzwilliam Street

Cordons in place

Police on streets for reassurance

Video from the scene

Five shots

One witness has spoken to our reporter and said he heard five shots ringing out before everyone started running.

Lots of people on streets

We’ve got some video in which shows huge crowds are still on the streets with lots of police and other emergency services

Huge amount of emergency services

Another witness

One male witness said:

There were two stampedes. I don’t know if it was firecrackers or gunshots. People were running. There were reports that a machete has been found.

Armed police on scene