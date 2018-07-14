There has been reports of shots being fired during the Huddersfield Carnival celebrations.
Police say they understand the shots were discharged on Great Northern Street.
It is understood nobody was injured in the shooting but some cars were damaged.
Police said three men have been detained during the incident.
Armed officers are now on the street as well as ambulances.
There has also been suggestions that there are two crime scenes.
We have got two reporters on the way to the incident. Keep updated here.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Massive cordon
Huge cordon around Leeds Road roundabout with three smaller crime scenes
Somebody could have been killed
Woman, 76, who lives near the scene, said:
One of those bullets could have ricocheted off the wall and killed somebody. I can’t understand why it’s been allowed on this street. It should be in a park.
Weapon recovered
Statement in full
At 5.42pm today police received a report of gunshots in Great Northern Street, Huddersfield.
Armed officers were deployed and found damage to two vehicles, which suggested a firearm had been discharged.
Enquiries at the scene suggested a grey saloon car may have been involved in the incident.
A vehicle matching this description was located a short distance away and further enquiries led to three males being arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
These males remain in custody at this time.
A firearm has also been recovered.
No one is believed to have received injuries as a result of the discharge, which is being treated as a targeted attack.
Reassurance patrols are being carried out in the area while enquiries continue into this incident.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1512 of 14 July, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Targeted attack
West Yorkshire Police say a grey saloon car was involved in attack and it was a targeted attack, suggesting it was a drive-by shooting
Witness relives events on video
Resident anger
Residents are angry that the carnival ended up on their road in the Great Northern St area.
One woman said:
It should have been held at Greenhead Park. It would have been safer.
It’s been held at Greenhead Park in the past. To pack everyone onto a road like this is wrong.
Car being analysed
Video of scene earlier
Scene at Great Northern Retail Park
Photo sums up incident
Huge cordon and forensics at work
CSI have arrived
Cultural event spoiled
Large police presence remains
No weapon recovered
The party goes on ...
Police on scene after shots fired
Police due to release statement
West Yorkshire Police have said they will issue a full statement on the incident later this evening
Hundreds enjoyed event earlier
More cordons
Two crime scenes
Our reporters have said there are two crime scenes. One on Great Northern Street and another on Lower Fitzwilliam Street
Cordons in place
Police on streets for reassurance
Video from the scene
Five shots
One witness has spoken to our reporter and said he heard five shots ringing out before everyone started running.
Lots of people on streets
We’ve got some video in which shows huge crowds are still on the streets with lots of police and other emergency services
Huge amount of emergency services
Another witness
One male witness said:
There were two stampedes. I don’t know if it was firecrackers or gunshots. People were running. There were reports that a machete has been found.