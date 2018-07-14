There has been reports of shots being fired during the Huddersfield Carnival celebrations.

Police say they understand the shots were discharged on Great Northern Street.

It is understood nobody was injured in the shooting but some cars were damaged.

Police said three men have been detained during the incident.

Armed officers are now on the street as well as ambulances.

There has also been suggestions that there are two crime scenes.

We have got two reporters on the way to the incident. Keep updated here.

