We are getting reports a building in Marsden is on fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman says the building, believed to be a derelict mill, is alight.

Two fire engines are at the scene and have requested backup from four more, she said.

This means the fire is expected to be substantial.

Paramedics at scene over asbestos risk

Fire, Bank Bottom Mills, Marsden. Paramedics at the scene because of the risk of asbestos
Fire, Bank Bottom Mills, Marsden. Paramedics at the scene because of the risk of asbestos (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

We understand paramedics attended as there could be asbestos in the building

Road closure

Reporter Stephanie says Binn Road is partially closed due to the fire

Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze in the mill in Marsden
Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze in the mill in Marsden
Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze in the mill in Marsden
Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze in the mill in Marsden (Image: WYP RPU)
Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze in the mill in Marsden
Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze in the mill in Marsden (Image: WYP RPU)

The fire at Bank Bottom Mill, Marsden
The fire at Bank Bottom Mill, Marsden (Image: Sani Huds)
The fire at Bank Bottom Mill, Marsden
The fire at Bank Bottom Mill, Marsden (Image: Sani Huds)

Three ambulances now on the scene

Stephanie says three ambulances have arrived at the mill

Our reporter Stephanie has arrived at the mill and says an ambulance has just arrived

Mill could have been turned into housing

Back in January we reported development plans were being considered for the mill, and another mill, known as Crowther’s Mill.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) papers said Bank Bottom Mill could provide 1,492 jobs or 275 homes, while New Mills could be suitable for 1,672 jobs or 309 homes.

Pc Dave Cant is on the scene.

Fire service statement

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say six fire engines are working at the scene, which means the fire is probably substantial.

The building on fire is believed to be a derelict mill.

A reporter and photographer are on their way to the scene.