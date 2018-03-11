We are getting reports a building in Marsden is on fire.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman says the building, believed to be a derelict mill, is alight.
Two fire engines are at the scene and have requested backup from four more, she said.
This means the fire is expected to be substantial.
Stay with us for live updates from this breaking story.
More pictures from the scene
Paramedics at scene over asbestos risk
We understand paramedics attended as there could be asbestos in the building
Road closure
Reporter Stephanie says Binn Road is partially closed due to the fire
More pictures from the scene
Live from the fire
Reporter at the scene
More pictures from the scene courtesy of Sani Huds
Three ambulances now on the scene
Stephanie says three ambulances have arrived at the mill
Reporter on scene
Our reporter Stephanie has arrived at the mill and says an ambulance has just arrived
Mill could have been turned into housing
Back in January we reported development plans were being considered for the mill, and another mill, known as Crowther’s Mill.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) papers said Bank Bottom Mill could provide 1,492 jobs or 275 homes, while New Mills could be suitable for 1,672 jobs or 309 homes.
Video from the scene
Pictures from the scene
Pc Dave Cant is on the scene.
Fire service statement
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say six fire engines are working at the scene, which means the fire is probably substantial.
The building on fire is believed to be a derelict mill.
A reporter and photographer are on their way to the scene.