We are getting reports a building in Marsden is on fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman says the building, believed to be a derelict mill, is alight.

Two fire engines are at the scene and have requested backup from four more, she said.

This means the fire is expected to be substantial.

Stay with us for live updates from this breaking story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .