A man accused of a drive-by shooting in Dewsbury is due to give evidence today.

Philip Nriapia, also known by the nickname Tank, is on trial accused of shooting and trying to murder members of the Latif family – Hatib Latif and his two uncles Atif and Adeel Latif – on August 29 last year.

The youngest, 16-year-old Hatib Latif, was in a relationship with Nriapia's 14-year-old daughter Tyler, which had recently ended and it is alleged that is what the shooting was over.

The shooting took place outside the Pilgrim Shop on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury .

Leeds Crown Court has heard that the three men who were shot at had been involved in drug dealing.

Nriapia, 43, of Ravens Avenue in Dewsbury, denies three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues and Nriapia is due to take to the dock today.

We will bring you live updates from his evidence.