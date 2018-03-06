A man accused of a drive-by shooting in Dewsbury is due to give evidence today.
Philip Nriapia, also known by the nickname Tank, is on trial accused of shooting and trying to murder members of the Latif family – Hatib Latif and his two uncles Atif and Adeel Latif – on August 29 last year.
The youngest, 16-year-old Hatib Latif, was in a relationship with Nriapia's 14-year-old daughter Tyler, which had recently ended and it is alleged that is what the shooting was over.
The shooting took place outside the Pilgrim Shop on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury .
Leeds Crown Court has heard that the three men who were shot at had been involved in drug dealing.
Nriapia, 43, of Ravens Avenue in Dewsbury, denies three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, with intent to endanger life.
The trial continues and Nriapia is due to take to the dock today.
We will bring you live updates from his evidence.
Change in proceedings
Our court reporter has just been told that Nriapia will now not be in the dock until tomorrow morning and proceedings are adjourned for today.
Nriapia in dock
Nriapia will be giving his evidence from 2:15pm as the court breaks for lunch now
Nriapia’s previous convictions
The jury was told this morning that Nriapia has 24 previous convictions, dating between 1997-2017, including for robbery and aggravated burglary.
Court hears police received wealth of intelligence about Atif Latifs’ drug dealing
The jury was told this morning that police received anonymous intelligence multiple times about complainant Atif Latif dealing drugs in Dewsbury Moor, particularly from his car.
Christopher Rose, prosecuting, also told them that in the past Adeel Latif has been arrested for possession of heroin and crack cocaine and that Hatib Latif has received a community resolution after admitting possessing cannabis in a school.
Trial so far
Offer of alternative charges
The three attempted murder charges now have two alternatives of either wounding with intent to do him grievous bodily harm or simple wounding.