Fire chiefs battling a huge moorland blaze admitted they would consider asking for military support as they evacuated families from the path of the encroaching fire.

34 homes were evacuated in Stalybridge as high winds and higher temperatures spread the fire to within 200 metres of properties.

Last night, at 10.40pm, Greater Manchester Police declared the fire was a major incident and described it as ‘one of the biggest in living memory’.

Leon Parkes, assistant chief fire officer with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said they would consider military support today if the fire could not be fought back.

He said: "We’ve got over 6km of affected area - there is fire occurring in pockets around the outskirts.

"The plan today is to try and really really put some resource on the scene, and put a heavy attack on this fire - if that needs military assistance, that’s what we’ll consider.”

