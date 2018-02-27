It's sub zero outside and Huddersfield has been coated with a thick layer of snow today (Tuesday).
The snowfall, labelled the Beast from the East, has hit the town and the Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings throughout today.
The adverse weather conditions are likely to cause travel disruption on the M62 and local roads, as well as possible school closures.
Changes to services in Calderdale
A message from Calderdale Council:
“Due to the bad weather, some of our services have been affected. For the latest updates on disruptions and closures please visit http://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/winter-service-updates.”
Here is the list of Calderdale schools shut due to the weather this morning:
- Castle Hill Primary School
- Central Street Infant & Nursery
- Heptonstall Junior & Infant School
- Riverside Junior School
- St Mary’s Junior & Infant School (Sowerby Bridge)
- Stubbings Infant School
- Todmorden High School
- Wood Bank School
Schools open
No reports of any schools being closed this morning, according to the Kirklees website. This is despite a message from Shelley College last night warning parents the school would be closed today.
This may be updated throughout the day so keep an eye on it.
Changes to buses
Most services seem to be running as usual.
No road closures...yet
There doesn’t seem to be any road closures that we are aware of this morning - not according to traffic partners Inrix, anyway.
However, as you can imagine motorists are being warned to avoid rural, hazardous roads that are high up or exposed. The traffic may be worse but it’s definitely safer stick to main, arterial routes. This is what happened when one woman attempted driving up Holme Moss in a recent spell of snow.
Meanwhile, in Batley
Disruptions on the motorway...if you're heading east
Traffic is slow on the M62 eastbound over the tops between junctions 23 and 22 this morning due to the snowfall.
This is affecting traffic heading from Greater Manchester towards Huddersfield and Leeds.
Shelley College closed
One local school has apologised for saying it was closed tomorrow – due to the SNOW.
One local school has apologised for saying it was closed tomorrow – due to the SNOW.

Shelley College posted a notice on its website this evening which said: "Shelley College closed today due to snow 27/02/18."