Snow has hit Huddersfield and settled thick after it started falling on Sunday afternoon.

The weather is predicted to continue throughout today (Monday) and it is likely to be icy on the roads as commuters head to work this morning.

Weather warnings from the Met Office are in place this morning, with temperatures to peak only at four degrees.

Kirklees Council have gritted major routes and potentially hazardous, rural roads.

Stay with us as we provide the latest on the weather, including what's happening on the roads, the M62, and any delays or cancellations to public transport.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

Feel free to send us your snow pictures too, either via our Facebook page , on Twitter at @Examiner or email us at editorial@examiner.co.uk.