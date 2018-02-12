Snow has hit Huddersfield and settled thick after it started falling on Sunday afternoon.
The weather is predicted to continue throughout today (Monday) and it is likely to be icy on the roads as commuters head to work this morning.
Weather warnings from the Met Office are in place this morning, with temperatures to peak only at four degrees.
Kirklees Council have gritted major routes and potentially hazardous, rural roads.
Stay with us as we provide the latest on the weather, including what's happening on the roads, the M62, and any delays or cancellations to public transport.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
Feel free to send us your snow pictures too, either via our Facebook page , on Twitter at @Examiner or email us at editorial@examiner.co.uk.
Key Events
M62 update
No closures to report on the motorway this morning but traffic is very slow westbound between junctions 23 and 22 between Huddersfield and Rishworth Moor.
This is due to a broken down car. All lanes are open but very slow as you can imagine.
More school bus delays
The Holmfirth High school bus is also running late:
As is the Rastrick High bus:
Major delays on Manchester Road
Reports of it taking 25 minutes from Slaithwaite to Linthwaite along Manchester Road this morning.
Traffic is nose to tail.
30 minute delays to buses
Gritters have been out since 5am
Kirklees have been gritting since the early hours. Here are the roads covered this morning...
Huddersfield town centre and surrounding areas
Almondbury and Lepton
Holme Valley
Kirkburton ward
Dewsbury, Mirfield and Batley areas
You can see the full map here.
More bus updates
Changes to school buses...
Also a couple of further road closures although these are not due to snow (but we thought you should probably know anyway):
School closures
Problems on the Kirklees Council website this morning as people are rushing to get on. However, the schools we are aware of so far that are closed or starting later are the following:
- Holme Junior & Infant School - closed
- Scholes Junior & Infant School - starting at 10am due to roads not gritted
Today's forecast
Yellow weather warnings are in place until lunchtime today:
WATCH: Snow in Helme
Some lovely footage of the sunrise this morning:
Changes to buses
Manchester Road very busy
Expect some delays if you’re commuting into town from the Colne Valley area this morning.
Definitely better sticking to the main routes rather than smaller, rural roads though.
Road closures
The following roads are closed this morning:
A640- Bucktones Road
A635- Isle of Skye/Holmfirth Road
A6024- Holme Moss Road