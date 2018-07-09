They're the highly-skilled professionals who have to remain calm under pressure to help millions of commuters travel safely on the M62, M621 and M1 every single week.
And for one day only, the Examiner , joins them.
Throughout today, we'll be heading into the heart of Highways England's North East Control Centre to see the painstaking work that goes into keeping hundreds of miles of motorway running as smoothly as possible.
We'll also be heading out on the roads with traffic officers to get a better understanding of the issues they face on a day-to-day basis - from clearing thousands of coke bottles to shutting the carriageway due to tresspassers.
Key Events
That day in winter...
Simon recalls the most eventful day out on the roads, in range depths of last winter.
It was at Junction 22 on the M62 and I was the first on the scene where a lorry had blown over. The winds were up at 90mph and it took me clean off my feet about three times.
We were out there for 14 hours because the recovery vehicle couldn’t pull the lorry up because that was also being blown by the wind.
Variable speed limits explained
Chris explains what the different speed limits mean on smart motorways.
‘The whole carriageway stopped for ducklings’
Simon recalls the strangest (and definitely the cutest) day on the job. He says:
I remember traffic coming to a complete standstill on the M62 because there were about seven ducklings on the central reservation.
I didn’t have to do anything - everyone stopped by themselves. It was brilliant!
Awareness sticker being put on car
The incident has been logged with the Control Centre and Chris and Simon are happy that the incident isn’t too serious. They’re now popping a sticker onto the car to inform the driver to call Highways England as soon as they return to the car.
If they still haven’t called within two hours, Highways England officers will return to the site once more.
Stranded vehicle with no driver or passengers
We’ve just pulled up at the side of the Northbound M1 between J45 & J46 as there’s a stranded vehicle in the hard shoulder with its hazard lights on - but there’s no driver or passengers in the car. Simon says:
The likelihood is that they’ve run out of fuel and they’ve walked up to Sainsbury’s to get petrol!
Reports of pedestrians on M1
There have been reports of pedestrians on the Northbound M1 carriageway between J43 and J44, so the guys are heading up that way to check it out.
Chris recalls a 'horrible accident'
Chris Jackson says:
I remember a while back two static caravans were being transported along the M62 and one fell off and was across all lanes of the motorway.
Unfortunately there was a fatality.
We had two miles of traffic to turn round and send back up the motorway.
It was a horrible accident but everybody was so understanding. That’s where social media plays a massive part in helping people understand what we do.
Your question answered
Groucho on Twitter asks:
Why does it always seem to take so long for the messages on overhead gantries to be updated to accurately reflect current traffic conditions?
The guys respond:
Things need to be relayed to all the relevant parties and double-checked before we can lift restrictions.
In other instances, when the electronic signs say ‘Queue, Caution’, that’s an automatic setting.
There are sensors in the road on smart motorways which monitor the speed of vehicles and adjust the speed limit accordingly.
Rolling road block on M1
Highways officers Chris Jackson & Simon Fairburn got a message from colleagues that there was debris on the M1.
They are enacting a rolling road block so that traffic does not come to a halt while the debris is cleared by another officer.
Lorry stopped on M1 due to flat tyre
We’ve just pulled over a lorry on the M1 after Simon spotted a flat tyre on the trailer of a lorry.
Chris says:
That’s the first safety intervention that I’ve made in two years, says Chris.
I don’t pull people over unless it’s absolutely necessary. And that was necessary.
‘A lot of the time people don’t know where they are’
Chris continues:
A lot of the time the people who’ve broken down don’t know where they are.
The recovery company will call the Regional Control Centre and they’ll pass on vague information.
‘It’s normal for the bridge to move’
Now this is a little unnerving. We’re stood on the Lofthouse Interchange and the bridge over the M1 is wobbling away underneath our feet, as Chris Jackson explains.
Heading out on the road
We’re leaving the Regional Control Centre now and heading to a live incident with officers Chris Jackson & Simon Fairburn.
A sense of calm
Despite the manic and fast-paced nature of the job, there’s an incredibly calm atmosphere in the Regional Control Centre. Each staff member quickly and quietly gets on with their job the relieve any issues on the motorways.
Responding to high wind speeds
Ian Morley, RCC Operator:
There are six weather sensors across our region. They bring up information such as the maximum gust speed.
If the wind is blowing with the carriageway it’s not too bad, but if it’s side-on to the carriageway that’s when issues can occur.
If the wind speed at Ouse Bridge (M62) reaches 32mph, the system automatically reduces the speed limit to 40mph.
If it gets much higher than that an alarm sounds and we make a bigger decision.
"Quite a bit of pressure"
Tom Loach is the RCC Operator controlling the smart motorways on the M62 this morning. Here he explains why the hard shoulder can’t be opened all the time.
‘Winter weather poses real problems’
Nadia Drake, RCC Team Manager, says that things become much worse throughout the winter months.
Winter is always difficult. When we had the really severe bad weather last winter we still had to get in.
There’s always a finite amount of resources that we’ve got, but a huge increase in the amount of work that needs doing.
RCC operations manager tells us how it's done
RCC operations manager Chris Addy says they have already dealt with an accident at the intersection between the M62 and M621 involving a lorry and a car.
The central hub for hundreds of miles of motorway
The Regional Control Centre feeds in updates for Yorkshire, the Humber and the North East - all the way up to the Scottish Borders. There’s a dedicated team of trained personnel who monitor that entire network from their Wakefield base, with two massive interactive TV screens providing live, up-to-the minute information.
That's a lot of screens!
The regional control centre at Wakefield is packed full of screens as the staff there keep an eye on the North’s roads.
Pretty soon Kristian will be heading out in to the field to get the front line perspective.
Good morning!
Kristian is at the Highways England control centre in Wakefield, ready to bring you updates throughout the day.
We’ll be getting a front line look at how our motorways and roads are kept safe and running smooth.
Who knows? We could even get some breaking news action...