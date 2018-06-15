The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Vauxhall Astra has overturned in Wakefield Road just off the M62 towards Brighouse following a crash.

It collided with a grey Audi just before 3pm.

Police have said there are no indication of serious injuries but officers are still dealing with the incident at the scene.

Wakefield Road is blocked and police are redirecting traffic.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking news story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .