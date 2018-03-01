Yet more of the white stuff is expected in Huddersfield today as the Beast in the East continues to wreak havoc.
Yesterday there were countless delays to public transport; many schools across Huddersfield and Kirklees closed and roads were in chaos.
Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens predicted snow showers would continue into this morning, 'with significant accumulations and drifting a possibility.
“Through today a gradual improvement will take place with snow showers becoming less heavy and more scattered," he added.
The Met Office's yellow warning for snow is in place until 9am on Saturday.
Latest on the M62
The motorway is basically one long car park today.
Eastbound, there have been severe delays following an earlier closure due to a vehicle fire between junctions 21 and 22. You can see this from the deserted eastbound side in the pictures taken at Outlane just ahead of where the carriage was closed. Congestion is reportedly all that way back to junction 15 for the M60.
Traffic is stop start westbound around junctions 24 to 21.
Kirklees reassures we ARE gritting roads
Just because you can’t see it on the roads, doesn’t mean it’s not there!
Snow bulletin from Calderdale
Here’s the latest snow bulletin from Calderdale Council and what’s open and what’s not, and which roads are closed.
Libraries - Disrupted
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:12 pm
Most of our libraries are open today but will close at 5pm. These are:
Halifax Central Library, Brighouse, King Cross, Todmorden, Skircoat, Northowram, Hipperholme, Southowram, Bailiff Bridge. Ripponden will open this afternoon.
Elland Library is open until 1pm.
Hebden Bridge Library will be closed all day
If in doubt, contact the relevant library: contact details via www.calderdale.gov.uk/libraries
All items due for return today will have return-date postponed until Friday 2 March 2018.
More updates regularly via Twitter: @CMBClibraries
Other Suspended
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 10:38 am
Due to the weather, Halifax Central Initative and the Queens Road Gym will be closed to the public today ( 1/3/18 ) due to the weather conditions, we apologise for any inconvenience.
Other Suspended
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 08:34 am
Update to Calderdale Adult Learning
Due to the adverse weather conditions the centre will be closed to both staff and learners
Registrars As normal
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:12 pm
The Register Office is open as usual for customers who can get here safely. Appointments can be rearranged for those customers that are unable to attend.
Bereavement Service - As normal
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:11 pm
Home careDisrupted
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:12 pm
Due to heavy snow some disruption to home care. Issues with frozen key safes and side roads not accessible.
Roads Disrupted
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:11 pm
All our gritters/ploughs have been working throughout the morning. A combinantion of strong winds and further snow has meant that many of the district’s roads are hazardous for drivers and we urge people to think carefully before planning a journey/consider alternative ways to travel.
The roads listed are currently not passable so please avoid:
A681 Bacup Road - Todmorden
Kebs Road - Blackshaw Head
Marsden Gate - Outlane
Keighley Road at Peckett Well (from Haworth Old Road to Bradford boundary)
Saddleworth Road Barkisland - From Barkisland crossroads to boundary
Royd Lane - Ripponden
Cross Stone Road - Todmorden
Pudsey Road - Todmorden
Shore Road - Todmorden
Transport Suspended
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 07:30 am
The home to school mini bus service is cancelled again today 1.3.18 due to the continued inclement weather conditions.
Waste and recycling Suspended
Last updated: Thursday 01 March 10:36 am
The Waste and Recycling service has been suspended for the day.
Where waste collections are delayed due to bad weather we will always try to catch up, so please leave your bin out where it is safe to do so, trying not to block the pavement and we will get there as soon as we can, with crews planned to work all weekend.
Any Recycling collections that have not been collected so far this week will not be revisited so could residents please take all receptacles back into their properties and we will collect on the scheduled collection day next week.
Household Waste Recycling Centres are currently closed, this will be reviewed again at 12.30pm, the Reuse shop at Brighouse HWRC is closed for the day.
Transport update
All bus companies have agreed to accept each other’s tickets today to enable people to get from A to B with as little hassle as possible. This is due to the reduced amount of services running.
See here for more information.
Hourly forecast
Check out the hour-by-hour forecast for the rest of the day here.
Giants game called off
Huddersfield Giants’ Super League match at Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night has been called off because of the snow.
It has been rescheduled for Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off.
Woman found dead in the snow
A woman’s body has been found in the snow on a street in Leeds.
The 75-year-old woman was found partially under a parked car on Well Street in Farsley, near Pudsey, earlier this morning. Police were called to the scene at 6.10am and a cordon is up.
Police say there is nothing at the moment to suggest her death is suspicious and that they have established her identity and are in contact with her family.
Update on vehicle fire
Highways England say the van which set alight was part of the convoy of vehicles blocking the road while gritting took place.
A spokesperson said: “A traffic officer vehicle caught fire on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22, nearer to 22.”It was part of a road block to allow a crew to grit the area.
“Luckily, there are no reports of any injuries and the vehicle was taken onto the hard shoulder. We are currently looking into why it caught fire.”
Football matches cancelled
The Macron Huddersfield Junior League have called off all Sunday’s fixtures due to the weather.
A full programme had been planned on March 4 from Under 7 up to Under 18, but because of the current snow and forecast for the weekend, league officials have decided on a blanket postponement.
Leeds & Huddersfield buses restarting
But will be missing out a few stops:
Highways vehicle on fire
This was between junctions 21 and 22 eastbound. Hopefully no one has been hurt - we’re currently looking into this and will let you know when we have more information.
Weather warnings for next two days
A yellow warning is in place until Saturday morning. Temperatures are unlikely to rise above freezing in that time, according to the Met Office.
More snow is predicted for throughout today although should ease off a little into the afternoon. Tomorrow looks snow-free but the possibility of more overnight into Saturday.
Eight miles of tailbacks
Ouch. This is a statement from North West Motorway Police.
Long delays westbound, now...
Two lanes are shut. Can’t believe anyone is even attempting it, to be honest.
Everything back open eastbound
Updates on the roads
Here’s the latest:
- Severe delays on the M62 in both directions - a snow plough got stuck earlier on the eastbound side around junction 23 partially blocking it
- The Woodhead Pass is closed at Mottram in Longdendale
- Snake Pass is closed
- Holmfirth Road over Saddleworth Moor is shut in both directions between Upperthong and Greenfield
- Huddersfield Road at Denshaw is closed
- Mossley Road in Greater Manchester is shut
- Ripponden Road at Denshaw is closed
- Holme Moss Road is closed
Drifts up to 3ft deep
Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens predicted the heavy snowfall and reports drifts of up to 3ft deep. This is his tweet from this morning at Salendine Nook. Don’t think he’s going anywhere fast. We’ll be giving him a call shortly for his latest update on what we can expect today. But I think we probably know...
M62 is a nightmare - avoid!
There are reports of drivers going up the hard shoulder on the snow-bound M62 over the tops, which is just adding to the problems.
Snow ploughs won’t be able to get around and get the motorway moving again if people do that.
Drivers just need to stay calm. Easy to say for me in a nice warm office, though.
Just be like Chris Smith below.
Scape school is OPEN
Apparently Scapegoat Hill Junior School is OPEN despite being one of the most inaccessible areas in Kirklees.
That’s one no nonsense bunch of teachers!
Wildcats asking for volunteers to clear snow
Wakefield Trinity are asking for volunteers today to help clear snow from around their ground in an effort to get the match with Huddersfield Giants played.
Snow is obviously causing travel problems from around the county but Trinity are keen to so all they can to get tomorrow night’s match on, especially as it is due to be screened live by Sky TV. Read more here.
Updated: School closures
Here is our updated list of school closures.
M62 currently closed for ploughing
Snow ploughing is underway. The advice is to keep off the motorway. Don’t even think about it!