12:46 Martin Shaw

Snow bulletin from Calderdale

Here’s the latest snow bulletin from Calderdale Council and what’s open and what’s not, and which roads are closed.

Libraries - Disrupted

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:12 pm

Most of our libraries are open today but will close at 5pm. These are:

Halifax Central Library, Brighouse, King Cross, Todmorden, Skircoat, Northowram, Hipperholme, Southowram, Bailiff Bridge. Ripponden will open this afternoon.

Elland Library is open until 1pm.

Hebden Bridge Library will be closed all day

If in doubt, contact the relevant library: contact details via www.calderdale.gov.uk/libraries

All items due for return today will have return-date postponed until Friday 2 March 2018.

More updates regularly via Twitter: @CMBClibraries

Other Suspended

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 10:38 am

Due to the weather, Halifax Central Initative and the Queens Road Gym will be closed to the public today ( 1/3/18 ) due to the weather conditions, we apologise for any inconvenience.

Other Suspended

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 08:34 am

Update to Calderdale Adult Learning

Due to the adverse weather conditions the centre will be closed to both staff and learners

Registrars As normal

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:12 pm

The Register Office is open as usual for customers who can get here safely. Appointments can be rearranged for those customers that are unable to attend.

Bereavement Service - As normal

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:11 pm

Home careDisrupted

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:12 pm

Due to heavy snow some disruption to home care. Issues with frozen key safes and side roads not accessible.

Roads Disrupted

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 12:11 pm

All our gritters/ploughs have been working throughout the morning. A combinantion of strong winds and further snow has meant that many of the district’s roads are hazardous for drivers and we urge people to think carefully before planning a journey/consider alternative ways to travel.

The roads listed are currently not passable so please avoid:

A681 Bacup Road - Todmorden

Kebs Road - Blackshaw Head

Marsden Gate - Outlane

Keighley Road at Peckett Well (from Haworth Old Road to Bradford boundary)

Saddleworth Road Barkisland - From Barkisland crossroads to boundary

Royd Lane - Ripponden

Cross Stone Road - Todmorden

Pudsey Road - Todmorden

Shore Road - Todmorden

Transport Suspended

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 07:30 am

The home to school mini bus service is cancelled again today 1.3.18 due to the continued inclement weather conditions.

Waste and recycling Suspended

Last updated: Thursday 01 March 10:36 am

The Waste and Recycling service has been suspended for the day.

Where waste collections are delayed due to bad weather we will always try to catch up, so please leave your bin out where it is safe to do so, trying not to block the pavement and we will get there as soon as we can, with crews planned to work all weekend.

Any Recycling collections that have not been collected so far this week will not be revisited so could residents please take all receptacles back into their properties and we will collect on the scheduled collection day next week.

Household Waste Recycling Centres are currently closed, this will be reviewed again at 12.30pm, the Reuse shop at Brighouse HWRC is closed for the day.