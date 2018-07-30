Police have opened an investigation after three people fell ill at a house in Huddersfield last night (Sun).
Emergency services were called to the house in Skelmanthorpe shortly after 7pm where a woman and two teenagers were ill. The woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were found unresponsive at the house on Cumberworth Road.
All three were taken to hospital and remain there for treatment today (Mon).
What we know so far
Here’s everything we know so far:
- Police were alerted to a medical emergency at a house on Cumberworth Road, Skelmanthorpe, just after 7pm last night
- A full emergency response team were dispatched and three people, including a 40-year-old woman and two teenage boys aged 14 and 16, were found unresponsive
- Police have said they have reason to believe the three unwittingly came into contact with an illegal substance in the house, and full medical tests are being carried out
- The three remain in hospital this afternoon
- Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident
Neighbour said detectives were "taking loads of photos"
Judith Faulding lives in one of the neighbouring houses.
She said she has been told nothing by police other than an officer saying he had seen one of the teenage boys and that he was “doing okay”.
She said: “I was out last night when it all happened but when I came back forensics were all over the place. There were people taking loads of photographs.
“My kitchen window looks out onto the doorway and every time someone went in and out the security light went on. This happened constantly until I went to bed just after midnight.
“When I woke up one car was still here and plain clothes officers stayed on the scene for most of the morning.”
Two looked "like they'd been attacked"
Dean Jackson’s friend said the two males were laid just in front of the house where the police car is.
He said: “They looked out cold like they had been attacked. Paramedics were there but they weren’t doing anything to the men. At that time there were two ambulances and one paramedic car on the scene.”
Mr Jackson added that he saw an ambulance go past his house while they were watching the boxing match.
Witness saw two people laid in front of house
Dean Jackson, 49, lives on a street close by.
He said: “I came past the house going home just as a paramedic car, a Skoda Octavia, put its lights on behind me.
“A bit later my mate who lives just down from the house came round to mine to watch the boxing and said he saw two blokes laying out in front of the house and emergency services all around.”
At the scene
Here is reporter Ben Abbiss in Skelmanthorpe where the three were found unresponsive last night:
Picture from the scene
A police car is outside the house on Cumberworth Road this morning.
A full emergency response unit were dispatched last night. A witness told the Examiner there were “six ambulances, crime scene investigators, incident response and police” there at around 7.30pm, adding it was “very disturbing”.
Detective says police are trying to determine what has happened
Detective Inspector George Bardell of Kirklees CID, said:
“Due to information received about persons being taken ill, a full emergency services response was sent to the property yesterday evening.
“While medical tests to determine the exact cause of the illness remain ongoing, due to information received, officers believe the three persons may have unknowingly come into contact with a potential illegal substance in the household.
“Enquiries are continuing today to determine exactly what has taken place and at this time, we do not believe there is any risk to the general public.
“We are not currently looking for anyone in connection with the incident.”
Contact with substance was "unknowing"
Police have told us that the woman and two teenage boys “unknowingly” came into contact with the substance, which they think may be something illegal.
However, they are stressing that at this moment, there is no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.
The full statement from police
Here is the full statement issued to us by West Yorkshire Police this morning:
Police enquiries remain ongoing this morning regarding an incident in Skelmanthorpe near Huddersfield.
Emergency services were called to a house on Cumberworth Road, Skelmanthorpe at about 7.07pm on Sunday (29 July 2018) to a report three people present had been taken ill.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended the property and found a 40-year-old woman and two males aged 14 and 16 who were unresponsive.
All three persons were taken to hospital and remain there for treatment.
Reporter and photographer heading to scene
We are currently heading to the scene on Cumberworth Road in Skelmanthorpe to bring you any updates on this breaking story.