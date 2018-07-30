Police have opened an investigation after three people fell ill at a house in Huddersfield last night (Sun).

Emergency services were called to the house in Skelmanthorpe shortly after 7pm where a woman and two teenagers were ill. The woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were found unresponsive at the house on Cumberworth Road.

All three were taken to hospital and remain there for treatment today (Mon).

Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .