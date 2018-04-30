Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We might be a little biased but we think Huddersfield is a great place to live.

Over the weekend we ran a piece on the 13 most irritating things about living in Huddersfield .

Some of you agreed with us - but many of you were keen to defend the town.

We also came to Huddersfield's defence when it received a royal panning on town shaming site iLiveHere .

And this week we've done a list of the best things about living in Huddersfield.

Naturally the good things about Huddersfield outweigh the bad; that's why we've listed more reasons in this list than the previous list .

Aside from the obvious - its fascinating history, impressive architecture, unique businesses, beautiful surroundings and a Premier League football club - we've also listed some great things about the town that you may not have considered.

1) Its fascinating history

From prehistory - Castle Hill was the site of an iron age fort - to post-industrial times Huddersfield has a celebrated history. And we haven't even mentioned its textile history. Now we have.

2) The architecture

With heaps of listed buildings - including Grade I listed buildings - Huddersfield has plenty of impressive, historic architecture. From the medieval (Longley Old Hall) to Victorian (St George's Square) to mid-century modern (Farnley Hey) and beyond, Huddersfield has it all.

3) Unique, independent businesses

Far from a generic town, filled with chain stores, Huddersfield has a wealth of independent businesses and traders, selling everything from fashion to fruit and veg.

4) The university

The University of Huddersfield is one of the fastest growing higher education institutes in Britain which attracts students from China, Africa and all around the world. It is also one of the town's biggest employers.

5) Its affordability

You get a lot for your money in Huddersfield, be it from buying a house to eating out. Anyone who has lived in a big British city, particularly London, will tell you that.

6) Its beautiful surrounding scenery

(Image: Sandie Nicholson)

Huddersfield is surrounding by stunning, quintessentially Yorkshire countryside, with a variety of vistas providing breathtaking views across the rolling hills, dramatic moors and lush green valleys.

7) The hills

(Image: Twitter @richardhudds)

We were joking slightly when we mentioned these were irritating . Huddersfield's hills make for some attractive tiered scenery. Climb to the top of one and you're more or less guaranteed an attractive view.

8) The parks

Greenhead Park and Beaumont Park are among some of best landscaped Victoria parks in the UK. Plus Huddersfield has plenty of recs and woods within a short distance of the town centre.

9) A Premier League football club

Short of a disastrous end to the season Huddersfield could well remain as the only Yorkshire club in the Premier League. This was almost unimaginable 15 years ago when Town were in Division 3. Hopefully we're here to stay in the top flight.

10) Our great events

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

These aren’t parochial village fetes; these are serious festivals which draw in thousands of people from nearby and far away. These include the Food and Drink Festival , The Huddersfield Literature Festival , Holmfirth Film Festival , Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival , Slaithwaite Moonraker Festival , Imbolc and many others.

11) Beer

Huddersfield has a long, proud tradition of brewing real ale, or craft beer. And now has never been a better time to enjoy it. Today the town has a huge selection of great pubs and breweries, including one of the coolest breweries, the internationally renowned Magic Rock .

12) Its famous folk

Huddersfield has plenty of movers and shakers. Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey grew up in Huddersfield, as did fellow screen actress Jodie Whittaker . Hollywood star James Mason may have panned his hometown but he later returned to show his affection for it. The Queen’s favourite prime minister (allegedly) Harold Wilson never shied from his Huddersfield roots. And did we mention Sir Patrick Stewart ?

13) Friendly people

One thing that strikes you as an outsider visiting Huddersfield is how friendly its residents are. Smile at a stranger in London and you'll be met with suspicion. Smile at a stranger in Huddersfield and you'll most likely get a smile back. Head into most shops in Huddersfield and you'll see perfect strangers engaging in friendly chitchat. Couple that with Huddersfield's typically northern stoic wit and you have a town which feels good to be a part of.

14) People's pride in their town

People from Huddersfield have a strong sense of identity and pride about where they come from. The other 13 reasons make it easy to see why.