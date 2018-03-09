Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner volunteer has spoken of his anger after he was kicked out of the offices of NHS provider, Locala.

Yash Kansal, 70, was removed from his position on Locala’s Members’ Council and escorted out of the building by operation’s director, Jane Close.

Locala provides NHS services across Kirklees in health centres, hospitals and in the community.

The retired businessman from Dalton was voted onto the Members’ Council in August last year to help with holding the board to account.

But only a few months later he was shocked to find he was being ejected from its Batley headquarters and told his services were no longer required.

He claims he was given the heave-ho for asking too many difficult questions about Locala’s failings.

In May last year Locala was judged by the health watchdog the CQC as “Inadequate”, the lowest rating, in two major areas – Community Adults Services and Community Inpatient Services.

Mr Kansal also claims senior staff have breached procedures to give him one month’s notice and claims he was not given a fair hearing.

Locala has issued a statement to the Examiner saying Mr Kansal was legitimately voted off the council by fellow members due to complaints about his behaviour.

Mr Kansal disputes Locala’s claims that his actions were “inappropriate” and “offensive.”

Mr Kansal told the Examiner he was asked to join the Members’ Council after raising concerns with health professionals following Locala’s treatment of his mother and himself.

He agreed to it as he felt he could help them improve their processes.

But after querying one too many issues, he is now out in the cold after being personally seen off the premises by one of Locala’s most senior officials.

He has now vowed to expose more problems and has written to many MPs, councillors and even Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Kansal said: “When I started asking questions they didn’t like it.

“There’s the word ‘candour’ that is mentioned by the CQC about 30 times in their report, that they don’t seem to be following.

“This is a public interest company so why are they hiding things from me?

“I volunteered to do this in my own time, I didn’t get paid.

“I’m reasonably well educated so I fought the system, how many people can do that?”

Diane McKerracher, chair of the Locala Board, said: “The council met in January and discussed a formal resolution to remove Mr Kansal as a council member.

“This resolution was raised due to complaints that his behaviour during his time on the council had been inappropriate on a number of occasions, and had caused upset and offence to various members of Locala staff.

“After discussion it was agreed unanimously by the council that Mr Kansal be removed from the Members Council with immediate effect due to a serious breach of its Code of Conduct.

“This was not in relation to any operational issues raised by Mr Kansal, which have been looked into as separate issues and responded to as appropriate.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly by the Members Council and it is the first time this has happened in the six years it has operated.

“The formal resolution was seen as the last course of action available after informal attempts to resolve the issue had unfortunately been unsuccessful.

“We totally reject Mr Kansal’s assertion that the correct processes were not followed – this resolution was in line with all Members Council’s rules and Mr Kansal was sent the resolution in advance of the meeting and offered the opportunity to respond to it ahead of and at the meeting.

“In addition, we have found no foundation to Mr Kansal’s claims against our members of staff in relation to their conduct.”