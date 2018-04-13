Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man whose death has sparked a murder investigation has been named locally as Carl Wood.

Detectives launched a major probe following the discovery of the 29-year-old’s body early yesterday afternoon at a flat in Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

It is understood the two men who were known to one another had had a fight hours earlier, although it is not clear what had caused it.

One female neighbour on the estate who didn’t want to be named, said: “He was a nice, friendly lad.

“He didn’t work. People tend to keep themselves to themselves round here so it came as a surprise to a lot of people to find out what had happened.”

Another woman added: “I saw a neighbour peeping out of her window yesterday afternoon and wondered what was going on.

“I took a look and there were police officers everywhere, some of them in forensic uniforms. I got quite a shock when I found out who had died.”

It’s understood that Mr Wood was found at the home of a young woman whose flat it is and which is operated by Together Housing, the successor organisation to Pennine Housing.

Amanda Garrard, Director of Neighbourhoods at Together Housing, said: “Together Housing understands that a police investigation is taking place at one of our properties in Brighouse following a fatality. In tragic cases like these our thoughts are always with the family and friends of the deceased, However, we are not able to comment further at this stage as the police investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665 or information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.