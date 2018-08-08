Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man from Huddersfield has appeared in court accused of trying to smuggle 15kg of Class A drugs into the UK.

Binyamin Maqsood, 20, was stopped by Border Patrol officers at Heathrow Airport when heroin with an estimated street value of £750,000 was found hidden in a suitcase.

He was travelling from Pakistan via Dubai and was stopped by the Metropolitan Police Service on a warrant for failing to attend court.

Maqsood was charged with importing a Class A drug after the heroin was seized from the bag on Thursday afternoon.

Maqsood, of Bentley Street, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday. He was remanded into custody and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on August 30.

Border Force Heathrow Director Nick Jariwalla said: “Using their skill and expertise, Border Force officers protect our country from those who attempt to smuggle in dangerous drugs.

“In this case, the drugs seized were estimated to have a potential value of approximately £750,000 once cut and sold on the streets.

“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency (NCA) we are determined to prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice.”