A bored dog sparked a nasty house fire that forced its owners to flee their home.

Huddersfield crews were called out to a bedroom blaze late last night that had been caused after one of the family’s two pooches knocked over a floor lamp that was switched on.

The dog had been shut inside the attic room on its own.

The fire was started as the halogen bulb in the lamp did not break and the heat from it eventually caused the carpet to ignite.

Firefighters were called after the female householder returned at 10.47pm to see smoke pouring from the attic bedroom at Lowergate in Paddock .

A man inside the property was unaware of the burning room upstairs despite the smoke alarms sounding.

Both got out of the home after rescuing their two dogs.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house and extinguished the flames.

Damage was confined to the attic room.

The dog trapped in the room is not thought to have been injured.