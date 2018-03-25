Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record shop owner is selling special mugs to support a charity which combats loneliness in older people.

Mark Richardson, who runs Loafers Vinyl & Coffee, is selling “George” mugs in memory of good friend and customer George Stubbs – and donating the funds raised to Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees.

Last summer, Mark, 38, who lives at Hipperholme, fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening the record shop at the Piece Hall in Halifax.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for Mark because his grandfather James Richardson had died aged 86 just three days after opening day and never saw the shop completed.

Just two hours after Mark heard the news about his grandfather, an elderly man came in to the shop for a coffee. Said Mark: “He had a coffee and a brownie – there were crumbs on his jumper. I remembered him even though it was packed. His name was George.”

George Stubbs, who lived at Wheatley in Halifax, came to the shop again a few days later and the two men talked for over an hour.

“It was fate that my granddad died and – on the same day – George came into my life,” said Mark. “He was this lovely old fellow with no family, no children.”

George visited the shop every week and Mark says he feels like their friendship honoured his grandad. Together they talked about Halifax and shared stories about their lives.

After hearing how George spent last Christmas alone, Mark invited him to his house. Mark, his fiancée Sarah and their children welcomed George to their home on Christmas Day and treated him as family.

Sadly, George passed away, aged 83, at the end of February, 2018, and Mark wanted some way to commemorate his new friend.

He came up with the idea of a “George” mug featuring a gently humorous cartoon of George which he could sell for £10 a time in Loafers and donate the money raised to Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees.

The mugs were designed by a friend at Vinyl Soul, keeping costs to a minimum and enabling all the profit to go to the charity.

Lisa Butland, chief executive of Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees, said: “We were really touched by the story of George and Mark. Simple acts of kindness can make such a difference in people’s lives so we can all play our part to help older people feel less lonely.”

The charity said there were more than 36,000 people aged 65 and over in Calderdale and 20% said they were lonely most or all of the time. Almost 15,000 lived with long-term health conditions – the key determinant of loneliness.

Said Lisa: “It is a generous idea from a kind-hearted man, who wanted to make his grandad proud and to honour the memory of George Stubbs, a true friend and gentleman.”

Mark, who set up the shop using some of his redundancy money after a 20-year career at RSA Insurance in Halifax, said: “We have sold about 40 mugs in less than a week and I think we could easily sell 100. If we can raise £1,000 it will be absolutely incredible.”

The mugs are available at Loafers Vinyl and Coffee (www.loafersvinyl.co.uk) or by phoning 07960 532 371. Funds raised will be spent by Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees on services to combat loneliness. For more information go to www.ageuk.org.uk/calderdaleandkirklees