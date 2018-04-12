Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire man is today starting a long prison sentence for sexually abusing young girls ... and continued his vile crimes even when he was let back out on the streets after he was charged with sex offences.

Ibrahim Hussain, 35, of Bradford, had plied his victims with alcohol and drugs.

He was sentenced today (Thursday) at Bradford Crown Court after he was found guilty of several charges including sexual assault, rape, child abduction and arranging or facilitating child sexual exploitation.

The offences first came to light in September 2016 when a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted after being groomed by Hussain, of Woodcross Court in West Bowling, online.

The girl said that Hussain had picked her up from Great Horton Road and taken her to Keighley where he bought her alcohol and drugs. She later reported to police that Hussain had sexually assaulted her in his car.

Hussain was arrested and denied these allegations when interviewed, but was later charged and bailed.

Then early last July a 12-year-old girl reported to police that she had been raped at addresses in Bradford and Leeds.

Further enquiries by officers at the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit identified Hussain as a suspect and he was later charged with three counts of rape against her.

Speaking after sentencing, Pc Jessica Ambler, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Hussain preyed on young girls in Bradford and plied them with alcohol and drugs before sexually abusing them.

“The fact he committed the offences against his youngest victim while on bail demonstrates the danger he poses to young girls and vulnerable young women who should feel a lot safer knowing that he has been given a significant jail term.”