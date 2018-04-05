There has been a severe collision on the M62 leading to huge tailbacks this afternoon (Thurs).
The eastbound carriage is congested after officers closed the exit slip road at junction 25 for Brighouse following a road traffic collision. Traffic is currently queueing on the motorway with drivers at a standstill.
Congestion is back to junction 24 for Ainley Top.
Stay with us for the latest updates on this incident. You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
M62 fatality:
A biker in his 70s died today (Thurs) following an incident near to the M62 slip road in Brighouse.
He has not been named by police.
The incident occurred at 11.45am on on the A644 (Wakefield Road) at the junction with the eastbound entry slip road to junction 25 of the M62.
It involved a Volvo V40 and a man in his 70s riding a yellow Honda motorcycle with the two vehicles colliding on the roundabout.
Road closures were put in place on the eastbound slip road of the motorway, which caused huge disruption on nearby roads.
Emergency services were called to the scene and enquires are ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *605 of 5 April.
Bus service running to Brighouse
Normal service resumed for passengers travelling to Brighouse. Earlier the service was terminated at Mirfield due to congestion.
M62 update:
Traffic has eased now following the problems on the A644 Wakefield Road on M62 Eastbound at J25 A644 (Brighouse).
A man in his 70s was seriously injured following a collision between a yellow Honda motorbike and a blue Volvo.
* All lanes open and traffic after a broken down vehicle was removed on M62 Eastbound between J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island) and J19 A6046 (Heywood).
M62 latest:
Traffic monitors still reporting queueing traffic due to the problems on the A644 Wakefield Road on M62 Eastbound at J25 A644 (Brighouse).
A man in his 70s was seriously injured following a collision between a yellow Honda motorbike and a blue Volvo.
The incident occurred at 11.48am on the A644 at the roundabout at the east entry slip road of the M62.
Police scene lifted
We’re hearing that the sliproad is back open now. Traffic is still congested on the carriageway, however.
Traffic improving
Traffic appears to be flowing a little better now:
Reporter at the scene
Injured male was on bike
The man injured in the collision was the motorcyclist, police have confirmed.
Man in his 70s injured
A man in his 70s is seriously hurt after a collision between a motorbike and a Volvo.
Police have issued another statement:
Police were called at 11:48 today (Thursday 5 April) to reports of a serious road traffic collision near to the M62 slip road.
The incident occurred on the A644 at the roundabout at the east entry slip road of the M62.
A yellow Honda motorbike and a blue Volvo were involved in the collision
A man is his 70s has suffered serious injuries.
Road closures are in place on the eastbound slip road of the motorway, which is causing considerable disruption on the nearby roads.
Emergency services are at the scene and enquires are ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *605 of 5 April.
No indication as of yet which vehicle the injured man was travelling in.
Police statement
Here’s the latest from West Yorkshire Police:
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.48am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A644 on the roundabout at the east entry sliproad for junction 25 of the M62. One person has been injured and an ambulance is in attendance. The collision is causing major traffic disruption on the main carriageway. Police are still at the scene.”
Injuries
Police say one person has been injured.
Police at the scene
A police car is currently blocking off the sliproad: