There has been a severe collision on the M62 leading to huge tailbacks this afternoon (Thurs).

The eastbound carriage is congested after officers closed the exit slip road at junction 25 for Brighouse following a road traffic collision. Traffic is currently queueing on the motorway with drivers at a standstill.

Congestion is back to junction 24 for Ainley Top.

