Take a gander at this flock of Canada geese.

Following the Examiner’s report that a pair of Canada geese and six goslings have made themselves at home at Greenhead Park, David Cockman, of Holmfirth, emailed us these pictures showing adults and their young contentedly cropping the grass in a field high above Prickleden Mill Dam, off Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

David, who lives at nearby Victoria Mills, said he suspected the goslings had hatched out at the mill dam.

“They have gone up a quite steep hillside to get the field,” he said. “They seem quite happy eating the grass and there’s a little wood that they can retreat into.”

David said he had previously seen a pair of Canada geese on the river Holme in the centre of Holmfirth, adding: “They’ve had quite a walk to get up from the river. Sometimes I can see them from the balcony of my flat.”

Meltham man Reg Senior, of Huddersfield Birdwatchers Club, who took pictures of the newcomers at Greenhead Park, urged people not to get too close to the geese as the adults would aggressively defend their young.

Canada geese have settled at other locations in the area. including Magdale dam in Honley, local reservoirs and on the water at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Bretton.