Home for sale in Holmfirth with its own stables and riding arena

It’s a horse owner’s dream – having your own personal stables and riding arena on your doorstep.

The chance to realise that vision has now arrived after a luxury Holme Valley property hit the market.

The four bed farmhouse is on the market for £550,000 having been revamped by its equestrian loving owners.

Among the 3.6 acres of grounds it also features an ‘L-shaped’ stable block with two stables and an open fronted hay store.

The horsey facilities don’t end there as next to the stables there is a small dry turn out for the horses.

Opposite the luxuriously refurbished house there is a 2.6 acre sloping block of grazing land divided into two paddocks.

When not tending to your fillies you could also make use of the two offices attached to the stables which are insulated with light and power, air conditioning and feature a kitchenette and toilet.

The home itself, about five minutes from Holmfirth town centre, offers stunning views across the valley and sumptuous contemporary decor having been extensively renovated over the past six years.

While it may cost you more than half-a-million to buy, environmentally friendly features have also been installed to keep the running costs down, including air-source heating and solar panels on the stable roof.

For more details and pictures view the property via www.wmsykes.co.uk