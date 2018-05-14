Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mindless vandals have scrawled graffiti all over one of Huddersfield’s best-loved landmarks.

The former tram shelter next to Clayton Fields on Halifax Road in Edgerton was fully restored in 2014 in time for the Tour de France riders passing the spot in July that year.

The Grade II listed shelter dates back to 1896 and although the town’s trams have long since stopped running, it still serves bus passengers and was repainted in the old Huddersfield Corporation colours of vermilion and cream.

The graffiti tags put on the shelter are distinctive so it is hoped someone knows who is responsible and can inform the police.

Huddersfield Civic Society chairman David Wyles said: “This is just mindless vandalism done to a unique landmark. We were so pleased when it was restored - they did a great job on it.

“The graffiti has harmed a very pleasant, quirky structure which the town is so proud to have. We are upset it has been damaged in this way. We hope it can be cleaned as soon as possible as from past experience we find that if graffiti is left then more tends to get added.”

Huddersfield Corporation Tramways operated a tram service between 1883 and 1940. Huddersfield was the first local authority in England to operate its own tramcar services, as well as own the tramline.

The first serviced were steam hauled and electrified in the early 1900s.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact West Yorkshire Police via the main number 101.