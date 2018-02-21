Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC Look North news team will be carting their famous red sofa through the streets of Kirklees next month as part of an epic eight day challenge.

Harry Gration, Paul Hudson and Amy Garcia are undertaking a mammoth journey across Yorkshire to mark the programme’s 50th birthday and raise money for Sport Relief 2018.

Kirklees will host the first leg on Thursday, March 15 as the team set off from Birstall to Ossett, taking in Heckmondwike, Batley and Dewsbury on the way.

The sofa, which has been specially adapted by students from Leeds City College, will be pushed and pulled over 100 miles in total and through 50 of Yorkshire’s most iconic locations.

Veteran presenter Harry Gration, 67, seemed undaunted by the task.

“It’s something different but the sofa is synonymous with Look North,” he said. “Pulling the sofa isn’t going to be easy but I’m looking forward to exploring the region and I always enjoy getting out and about to meet our viewers, that’s what it’s all about.”

Weather presenter Paul Hudson was slightly more apprehensive.

He said: “I think this one is going to be really tough though. “I’m sure Harry will be laid down on the sofa while Amy and I do all the hard work!”