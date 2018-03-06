Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

seven fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in Brighouse this morning.

The fire broke out at commercial vehicle premises, Northern Commercials Iveco dealership in Armytage Road at around 10.07am.

No-one was injured and the site was evacuated according to the sites protocol.

Six fire appliances including two engines from Rastrick and an aerial platform ladder were sent to tackle the fire which was brought under control by 10.40am.

Firefighters used two hose reels to contain the fire to the lorry which was being repaired inside the building.

It is thought there was no load on the trailer and it was just the cab that was affected.

Crews remained at the scene until shortly before midday.

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the blaze.