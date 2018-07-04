Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry driver from Huddersfield has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink and drug driving following a crash in Hampshire.

The 40-year-old driver was arrested after a crash on Tuesday morning which claimed the life of a 43-year-old man from Reading who was driving a Toyota Auris.

Hampshire Police were called to the A34 southbound near Bullington at 9.20am to an incident involving a HGV lorry, a Peugeot van and the Toyota.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old from Reading, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital. He is in a critical but stable condition.

A 46-year-old woman from Huddersfield , who was the front seat passenger in the lorry, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The lorry driver, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without due care/consideration while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving while unfit through drink.

He has since been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “The collision closed the southbound carriageway until 12.30am on Wednesday, July 4, due to extensive damage caused to the crash barriers which needed to be repaired.

“Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing. There would have been a lot of people travelling on the A34 at this time of the morning, and officers want to speak to anyone who was on this section of the road in the lead up to the collision.”