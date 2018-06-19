The video will start in 8 Cancel

The M62 near Huddersfield has been closed on one side as firefighters deal with a lorry fire .

Traffic is being held on the westbound carriageway at Outlane between junctions 23 (Huddersfield) and 22 (Rishworth Moor).

The closure has caused long queues back to junction 25 at Brighouse. The M62 eastbound is open and running normally.

Highways England has advised it will be at least another 30 minutes before the fire has been dealt with but it has been confirmed that the main part of the fire has now been extinguished.

Fire engines have been seen going up the hard shoulder to the scene.

Road conditions are expected to return to normal at around 10.45am.

Traffic cameras show long queues of cars and lorries at a standstill on the carriageway heading towards Manchester.

