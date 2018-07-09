Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It all got a bit heated when this lorry got wedged under a railway bridge...spilling hundreds of chilli peppers.

Motorists got stuck behind the curtain-sided DAF when the driver misjudged the height of the bridge in Mill Lane, Bradford – only days after a double decker bus got stuck in exactly the same spot.

The accident also caused disruption to local train services, because trains pass overhead and couldn’t run safely.

Fortunately, nobody was injured – and only the chillies were left a bit battered and bruised.

West Yorkshire Police reminded bus and lorry drivers not to risk driving under bridges if they were in any doubt.

A spokesperson said: “Please make sure you check the size of your vehicle when driving on Mill Lane. If in doubt, stop.”