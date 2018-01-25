Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman told today of her shock as a huge wheel came hurtling towards her as she sat in her car waiting for the lights to change.

Anne Eley, a grandmother from Ossett, was on a shopping trip to Huddersfield when the accident happened at the ring road at its junction with St John’s Road.

Anne, who was driving a high value Mercedes, said: “I’m all shaken up. I was sitting at the lights waiting to turn right when this wheel from a lorry came hurtling towards me.

“It was scary. The police have told me that if it had come through the windscreen it could have been a fatality. I can’t get my head round it.”

Her partner Neil Hartley turned up soon after the accident to comfort her.

He said: “It could have been a lot worse.”

The truck driver Tom Utley, 33, of New Mill near Holmfirth , said: “It happened about 10.30am. I was on my way to the coach depot on St John’s Road when I saw the wheel overtaking me.

“I’m not sure how it happened. Apparently it’s an £80,000 Mercedes.”