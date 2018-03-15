Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jobseekers in Huddersfield are being urged to apply for a role bringing the latest high technology broadband to homes and businesses across Yorkshire.

Digital network business Openreach plans to hire more than 90 trainee engineers across the region following the news that the digital network business will accelerate plans to build more ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband across the country.

The 90 roles – among 3,500 trainees being recruited across the UK during the next 12 months – will be located in towns and cities including Huddersfield, Halifax, Dewsbury, Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Trainees will join the UK’s largest team of telecoms engineers working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install new services over Openreach’s national broadband network.

The “Fibre First” programme will deliver expanded “full fibre” FTTP networks in up to 40 towns, cities and boroughs as part of efforts to reach 10 million British premises by the mid 2020s. Openreach aims to make FTTP available in three million homes and businesses by the end of 2020.

A new state-of-the-art fibre engineering school has been set up in Bradford, one of 12 training centres being built UK-wide to support the fibre roll-out.

The training centre – which has undergone as £1.2m revamp – includes a mock-up of a typical British residential road, giving Openreach recruits and engineers a safe, real-life network to learn and practise every aspect of their work.

A further investment of £100,000 will take place this year in order to provide further classrooms for the state-of-the-art training centre.

Derek Richardson, programme director for Openreach in Yorkshire, said: “This latest recruitment represents a further major investment in West Yorkshire. It’s very exciting news. We’re looking forward to men and women from all walks of life applying for these roles at Openreach as we’re keen to engage with the aspiring engineers of tomorrow and to build a diverse workforce that reflects the hugely diverse communities we serve.”

He said: “We’re committed to helping people realise their potential so we’re also delighted to be offering work experience placements under the Movement to Work programme to 18-24 year olds who are currently not in education, employment or training. Courses are often held in places like Northallerton, Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.”

Further details are available at www.movementtowork.com