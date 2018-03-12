Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A poster encouraging people to 'love a Muslim' has gone viral in response to a vile mailout encouraging people to attack Muslims on a day of hatred.

The initial mailout, titled 'Punish A Muslim Day', contains anti Islamic statements and a sick points system awarded for increasingly serious offences against Muslims on April 3.

It was sent to addresses across Yorkshire and has sparked an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

The vile poster was met with horror across social media and made national headlines.

But now a new poster, entitled Love A Muslim Day, has been put together directly contrasting the original mailout - and has gone viral among people disgusted by the racist printout.

It encourages people to do nice things for Muslims and people in need, on the same day - April 3.

In direct contrast to the original poster it reads: "They have loved you. They have made you so many curries and kebabs. They have created so much love between people. How will you repay this?

"Be a normal person. Be a special person. Show your love!"

The poster features a rewards system for actions taken, including 10 points for smiling at a Muslim, 50 points for throwing different coloured flowers on a Muslim, 500 points for fasting in Ramadhan and celebrating Eid, and 2500 points for buying a Hajj package for a Muslim family.

️Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) said their Yorkshire Regional Manager Shahab Ud'deen had created the poster.