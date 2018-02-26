Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He doesn’t have any ears but that’s the least of the worries for anyone considering taking on a very special pooch.

Giant Sammy a huge two-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, who weighs in at 50kg and stands from paw to head at well over a metre tall, needs a rather large home and will cost you £50 a month just to feed him.

The loveable pet arrived in RSPCA care at the beginning of the year as his owners, who rescued him from abroad, could no longer care for him.

Now Sammy is looking for a loving new home but anyone who is interested should first think carefully about whether they can manage his detailed requirements.

As well as needing plenty of space to move about in he need feeding four times a day and gulps down more than 1.2kg of food every day.

Leah Ward, rehoming co-ordinator at RSPCA Halifax , Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch, said: “Sammy is a very large yet loveable boy, he really is a gentle giant.

“When he goes down to our paddock and can run off the lead he loves it. He is very playful and gallops around with his doggy friends.

“Unfortunately, poor Sammy is missing his ears, something we believe may have happened in his former life in Romania before he was rescued by his previous owners.

“We suspect, due to his breed, that his ears were cropped. Thankfully, though, it hasn’t affected his hearing and he can still lead a normal life.

“We suspect he has had a tough life so far as he is quite nervous.

“He’s been spending time in the office with us, getting used to noises as well as people moving around, and coming and going. You wouldn’t believe it when you look at him but he is a sensitive soul and he can get scared easily.”

Ear cropping is a process where ears are removed or surgically altered. It’s a painful, unnecessary process and is illegal in England and Wales.

Unfortunately, it goes on overseas and dogs are sometimes brought over with cropped ears.

Leah added: “We’re looking for a large home with a big garden for Sammy as he needs lots of space to move around.

“We’d like him to go somewhere with someone who is around most of the day, so someone who works from home would be ideal.

“He loves other dogs and is very playful so it would be wonderful if he could go to a home with another dog.

“He has a soft, gentle and loving nature so we think he’d be great for a family with older children purely because of his size.

“If you think you’ve got space in your life, and home, for this big boy then please do get in touch and come and meet him. He’s sure to win you over.”

Anyone interested should ring 01422 365628 or email: enquiries@rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk.