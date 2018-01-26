Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

luxury car dealership Rybrook is to amalgamate its Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms on a new site at Lindley Moor.

The move will bring Rybrook Jaguar in Northgate, Huddersfield, and Rybrook Land Rover at Leeds Road, Bradley, together.

The project will see a relocation to a new five acre site in Lindley Moor Road with the construction of a new 55,000 sq ft purpose-built facility.

The new site is expected to open in spring 2019 with extensive new and used car display areas, a 21-bay workshop and customer facilities.

It will be positioned between Mac's Trucks, which is a hire and sales company, and Industrial springs supplier Lesjöfors Springs.

There will be approximately 110 staff in total employed there, both full and part-time.

Rybrook is a top end, luxury car dealership with its headquarters in the West Midlands.

As well as car sales, Rybrook also provide technical servicing and maintenance facilities as part of a programme of after care for its customers.

The unit provides a total of 99 parking spaces including 28 customer parking spaces including four disabled spaces and a further 71 spaces for staff and visitors in the secure area on the site.

Rybrook Group, which has represented Jaguar and Land Rover in Huddersfield and Land Rover in Halifax since March 2016, has agreed to buy a site in Lindley Moor.

Chris Page, Rybrook group property director, said: “The new Jaguar Land Rover retail centre will be situated on a prominent gateway site into the town and boasts excellent visibility and access from the M62, A640 and A629.”

James Eccles, head of business, of Rybrook Land Rover Huddersfield, said: “Rybrook’s investment in the new site represents our commitment into our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover.

“With the development of a new state-of-the-art dealership, we’re fully behind the brand’s innovative and technological retail ambitions and looking forward to offering an enhanced customer showroom experience.”

A full planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Lindley Liberal Democrat councillor Cahal Burke said: “I was against the development of Lindley Moor but now it has been permitted I am glad it will create jobs for the area subject to highways and drainage concerns being sorted out.”