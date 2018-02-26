Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having some time away from your dog may be set to get easier.

Many of our much loved pooches suffer from a serious case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

So dropping Fido off at some utilitarian boarding kennels may leave you with one unhappy hound.

If your loyal pet is used to his or her home comforts, plans for a ‘luxury’ four bedroom dog hotel near Huddersfield could ease the separation anxiety, allowing you to head off to the airport guilt free.

The hotel for dogs looks set to be created within the former Jack O’Mitre pub at Scammonden.

Documents submitted with a planning application say the current occupants of the New Hey Road pub are experienced dog trainers and handlers.

They now want to bolster their dog businesses with a place for pets to stay overnight.

Their application to Kirklees Council says the dogs will sleep in rooms created on the ground floor, with the carers living upstairs.

During the day the animals will be taken to other dog care facilities in Calderdale.

Alongside a place for Fido to stay while you’re in the Med, it is thought they also intend to offer intensive overnight training courses for dogs.

The application is open for public comments until March 12.