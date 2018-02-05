Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic on the M62 was stopped in both directions tonight as police dealt with an incident at Scammonden.

The Highways Agency said the motorway was “blocked” in both directions between Outlane and Rishworth Moor “due to a police incident.”

In a tweet, the Agency said: “#M62 is blocked in both directions between J22 and J23 due to a Police incident. #Scammonden. Delays both ways. Will keep you updated.”

Shortly afterwards the Agency said that traffic had been released and that the delays both ways would soon clear.

Metro Travel News said that traffic on the M62 was “stationary” due to all traffic being held due to a police incident on the eastbound carriageway,

No-one was available to comment from West Yorkshire Police.