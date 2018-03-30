Police confirmed a motorcyclist died in an accident with a car this morning that has closed the eastbound carriageway of the M62 for several hours.

The accident occurred near the slip road for junction 22 for Rishworth Moor where four lanes merge into three at around 11.30am and involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorway was subsequently closed on the eastbound side between junction 22 and junction 21 for Milnrow.

One lane is now open but three remain closed.

A second collision happened soon after on the westbound side of the carriageway on the same stretch of motorway close to junction 22.

One lane is closed on the westbound side as an incident screen remains in place obscuring the scene of the fatal motorcycle crash.

Witnesses described the accident as "horrific" and "the worst I've ever seen".

Police have released no further details about the accident or the rider and a collision investigation is continuing.