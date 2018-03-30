Police confirmed a motorcyclist died in an accident with a car this morning that has closed the eastbound carriageway of the M62 for several hours.
The accident occurred near the slip road for junction 22 for Rishworth Moor where four lanes merge into three at around 11.30am and involved a motorcycle and a car.
The motorway was subsequently closed on the eastbound side between junction 22 and junction 21 for Milnrow.
One lane is now open but three remain closed.
A second collision happened soon after on the westbound side of the carriageway on the same stretch of motorway close to junction 22.
One lane is closed on the westbound side as an incident screen remains in place obscuring the scene of the fatal motorcycle crash.
Witnesses described the accident as "horrific" and "the worst I've ever seen".
Police have released no further details about the accident or the rider and a collision investigation is continuing.
All lanes now open westbound
Highways England have tweeted this update to say all lanes are now open westbound
Witnesses describe 'awful' motorcycle accident
One man said: “The guy overtook me about 10 minutes before. I saw the immediate aftermath. It was very, very nasty.”
Some lane closures remain due to incident screens around accident scene
Highways England have confirmed one lane is now open eastbound. One lane remains closed on the westbound side as incident screens remain in place obscuring the scene of the accident. Heavy traffic is likely to remain.
One lane open eastbound
Police say one lane will be opening on the eastbound carriageway very soon. Long delays will remain.
Queues towards Huddersfield
This was the scene just now of traffic queuing on the eastbound lane leading up to junction 21 for Milnrow. Traffic is being diverted off at junction 21 to follow diversions past the closed section of motorway. Most are taking the A640 leading to the A672 and rejoining the M62 at junction 22 for Rishworth Moor. However due to the unusually high volume of traffic this route is experiencing delays.
Heavy traffic heading to Manchester
This is the current scene heading west at Scammonden Reservoir just after junction 23 for Outlane. Expect delays of at least half an hour as heavy traffic continues for around 5 miles to junction 22 for Rishworth Moor.
Police confirm motorcyclist has died
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the motorcyclist involved in this morning’s crash on the M62 has died.
No further details about the rider or the accident have been provided at this time while an investigation continues.
Motorway closed for investigation
Emergency services have left the scene of the accident involving a motorbike and a car but the eastbound carriageway remains closed as a collision investigation is now underway.
Jammed-up football fans want delayed kick-offs
3pm kick-offs are fast approaching and football fans at both sides of the Pennines are getting edgy as they remain stuck on the M62.
Delays of around 40 minutes westbound
Reports of delays to westbound journeys of around 40 minutes as one lane remains closed. Queues stretch from junction 22 for Rishworth Moor back to junction 23 for Outlane.
Eastbound carriageway will be 'closed for several hours'
An update from Highways England has confirmed the eastbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for ‘several hours’ and a crash investigation is underway.
Check fuel level - expect long delays
West Yorkshire Police are warning motorists to make sure they have enough fuel ahead of what are expected to be very long delays.
Traffic stretching back to Outlane
This video tweeted by @FairyDustz shows traffic queuing on the westbound carriageway between junction 22 for Rishworth Moor and junction 23 for Outlane.
Witnesses worried for motorcyclist
Accident at junction 22 westbound as well
Highways England have closed one lane at junction 22 westbound now too. It seems another accident occurred on the opposite carriageway to the motorbike smash.
This one is expected to be cleared between 16:00 and 16:15 and normal traffic conditions resumed.
"The most horrific accident I've ever seen in my life"
The accident involving a motorbike and a car sounds like a particularly nasty one. Witnesses are very shaken.
Two lanes closed Westbound
Reports coming through that two lanes are closed Westbound as well between junction 22 for Rishworth Moor and junction 23 at Outlane.
Diversion for Eastbound traffic
Any traffic coming from Manchester should exit the M62 at junction 21 and take the A640 towards Denshaw. Then turn onto the A672 and head northbound to rejoin the M62 at junction 22.
Travelling fans affected
Bolton fans travelling to Elland Road to see their side take on Leeds United at 3pm have been advised to find a different route.
"Bike is in pieces"
This tweet from @TheGodfatherUK shows the emergency services responding to the scene.