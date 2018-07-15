The M62 has been closed in both directions due to problems with overhead power lines.

Highways England has revealed there are concerns about an overhead power line at Ainley Top so the carriageway will be closed in both directions from 3pm until Northern Powergrid engineers make it safe.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between Ainley Top and Brighouse.

It reopened again at around 4pm but there has been tailbacks and drivers were diverted.

Fans of Little Mix heading to the John Smith's Stadium were warned of delays and diversions werein place.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .