West Yorkshire Police attended Scammonden Bridge on the M62 and closed off one of the motorway's busiest stretches this morning.
The route was closed in both directions between junction 24 for Ainley Top and 22 at Rishworth Moor. It's after officers talked down a man from Scammonden Bridge.
The motorway was re-opened at 8.10am and congestion has since cleared. See our updates below.
Video from the scene
The M62 as it reopened following the incident earlier:
Statement from police
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman has said the man was found on Scammonden Bridge after a member of the public called with concerns for his welfare earlier this morning.
The spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.35am by a member of the public with concerns for safety of a man in the Halifax area. Officers conducted enquiries and shortly later police were made aware of a man on Scammonden Bridge.
“The situation was concluded at 8.10am. No one was injured and the road was re-opened a short while later.”
Helplines
Time and time again, motorists complain of vulnerable people’s “selfishness” at causing major delays on the motorway in incidents like we’ve seen this morning. And every time they do, we will reiterate this: Who is really the selfish person? Nothing is more important than somebody’s welfare. Not even getting to work on time.
If you, or anybody you know, is struggling, Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 116 123. There are also numerous other helplines available in West Yorkshire and nationally. You can find details for them here.
Let’s hope this man gets the help he needs.
Man brought down safely from bridge
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed they were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge.
He has since been brought down safely.
Traffic is easing
Looking at live motorway cams, it looks like congestion in the area is improving.
Motorway BACK OPEN
Delays are expected to remain for a while, however:
Traffic map
Here’s a map of where the congestion is. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area entirely:
Police "talking down" man from bridge
Witnesses have told us they’ve seen officers talking down a man from Scammonden Bridge.
Closures to be 'lifted shortly'
Confirmation from Highways England
A spokesperson said this morning:
“I can confirm the incident is around Scammonden Bridge however the police are on scene looking to resolve.
“I can confirm the road is closed in both directions between J22 and 24.”
Motorway is gridlocked
This is the eastbound carriage approaching Scammonden:
And this is how it’s looking coming from the other direction westbound approaching Huddersfield:
Pictured: Closed motorway
This is the motorway at junction 23 right now...
Scammonden Bridge
We’re getting multiple reports that police are at Scammonden Bridge. A spokesperson for the Force has been unable to confirm this.