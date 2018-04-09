West Yorkshire Police attended Scammonden Bridge on the M62 and closed off one of the motorway's busiest stretches this morning.

The route was closed in both directions between junction 24 for Ainley Top and 22 at Rishworth Moor. It's after officers talked down a man from Scammonden Bridge.

The motorway was re-opened at 8.10am and congestion has since cleared. See our updates below.

