Mystery surrounds the closure of the M62 in both directions for nearly two hours last night.

A full closure was in place between J22 at Denshaw and J23 near Outlane, Huddersfield, from 10.16pm to 12.13am.

West Yorkshire Police have refused to disclose any details about what happened this morning (Sunday) merely saying it was due to a police incident.

At the time West Yorkshire Police said simply emergency services were dealing with an ‘ongoing incident.’

At 10.25pm the police force released a short statement saying: “Motorway in both directions will remain closed whilst we deal with this incident.

“Diversions are in place and the closure is likely to be in place for several hours. Thank you for your patience.”

Police directed eastbound drivers off the M62 down the westbound carriageway.

Inevitably the disruption had a knock-on effect on local roads with traffic building on all surrounding routes. New Hey Road at Salendine Nook was particularly congested.

Highways England helped motorists with a detailed statement explaining the best diversionary routes.

This morning the West Yorkshire Police duty inspector declined to give any further details.