Traffic on the M62 was stopped briefly this evening amid concern for a woman spotted on a motorway bridge.

West Yorkshire Police's highways officers shut the eastbound side between Outlane and Ainley Top after a call at 6.20pm.

A rolling road block was set up while the woman, thought to be 21 or 22-years-old, was deemed to be at risk.

It is thought the incident took place at the Haigh House Hill bridge off Lindley Moor Road, shortly before the Ainley Top exit.

In the past few minutes a police spokesperson has confirmed the woman has left the bridge and has been secured by officers, who will now assess how to help her.

Traffic held back by the Roads Policing Unit has been released and the M62 is flowing normally.