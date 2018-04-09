The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are believed to have talked a man down from Scammonden Bridge on the M62 this morning.

The motorway was closed in both directions near Huddersfield after police were called about a concern for safety of a man in the Halifax area.

Police later found the man on Scammonden Bridge, also known locally as ‘Rainbow Bridge’, between junctions 23 and 22 of the motorway.

It is understood that police officers spoke to the man and he was taken off the bridge safely. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 6.35am by a member of the public with concerns for safety of a man in the Halifax area.

“Officers conducted enquiries and shortly later police were made aware of a man on Scammonden Bridge.

“The situation was concluded at 8.10am. No one was injured and the road was re-opened a short while later.”

There were long delays on the motorway and on surrounding routes but congestion on both carriageways was cleared by around 9am.

Anybody who needs help can call the Samaritans 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.