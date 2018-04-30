Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
Jams for miles
The issue at the M1 slip road has now got M62 motorists queuing back past J27 at Birstall.
As you can see from the map below.
Black = standstill and red = not going very fast at all!
Full closure lifted but slip road still shut
The complete M62 closure only lasted a short time but it’s still caused huge jams.
The slip road onto the M1 south remain shut.
The M62 was fully closed
It seems police had to fully close the motorway briefly to allow the clean up.
That will have a huge knock on effect on people travelling towards Leeds.
M62 delays after diesel spill
Rush hour commuters are feeling the pain on the M62 again.
The eastbound side is stationary after police closed the slip road onto the M1 south (J29), following a diesel spill.
A diversion is in place while the slippery spill - which could cause accidents - is cleare dup
Breaking: Brexit latest
The House of Lords has dealt the Government another blow.
Peers have backed an amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by 335 to 244, majority 91, to give Parliament a decisive say on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, including in the event of a no deal.
What that means is the government can’t push through Brexit without the approval of the majority of MPs.
Whether it means Brexit can be stopped is not yet clear.
Kids' movie fans look out for this
Cars fans...what do you think?
Report of diesel spill in Bolster Moor
A member of the public is warning of slippery road conditions at Bank End Row, Bolster Moor.
Let us know if there’s any incidents!
Motorway problems
If you’re heading south this evening there’s trouble at the junction of the M62 and M1.
Here’s the details.
Six people were arrested over Ale Trail violence
Police have just confirmed a large number of arrests following an incident on Saturday.
A brawl broke out at about 10pm at Peel Street in Marsden, close to the Riverhead Tap.
Residents told the Examiner trouble flared when four men on the popular pub drinking route the Ale Trail clashed with two men who were visiting the village for work.
West Yorkshire Police has this afternoon confirmed six people have been arrested and released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.
Train times are changing
There’s a huge shake up to train services coming next month and the timetables have now been released.
If you didn’t know, Transpennine Express is taking over the majority of Northern’s services in Kirklees.
Rail strike reminder
Industrial action over plans to remove conductors from trains will take place a week on Wednesday.
Northern is in dispute with the RMT over its proposal to make the drivers operate the doors in the future.
The union opposes the idea on safety grounds.
Passengers are being reminded that there is likely to be disruption and to make alternative plans.
Missing man appeal
Police have issued an appeal to trace Carl Holdsworth from Huddersfield.
The 54-year-old was last seen in the Clayton Heights area of Bradford at around 8.30am yesterday
He is described as white, of slim build, with white/grey short hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a blue top and a cream jacket and was clean shaven.
He is not thought to have access to a vehicle and would be travelling by foot or public transport.
Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Holdsworth or with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Bradford District CID via 101.
Similarly, Mr Holdsworth himself is urged to make contact with his family or police to confirm he is safe and well.
Information can also be provided via 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat
Missing doggy
Can you help find this pooch?
He’s lost, potentially stolen, and his owners want him home.
If you’ve been offered him for sale or have any information, contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 13180201798
Elections are looming
You’ve probably never thought about the huge logistical effort that goes on to enable an election.
Nope, me neither. But this video from the council does make you think how much goes into it.
Police statement
Police have spoken out about the incident - here is what we know so far about what happened.
Road open
The road has now reopened.
A629 still closed
Congestion has eased somewhat and is now back to East Street. Police are directing traffic.
We are waiting for further updates from the force.
More pictures from the scene
Four cars involved in crash
Four cars are involved in this incident.
They are a blue Citroen, two white BMW coupes and a Blue Volkswagen.
M62 now accessible but A629 still closed
Highways England says the M62 is now accessible but the A629 is still closed.
Congestion building
Traffic is now queueing back on Halifax Road to the junction with Thornhill Road.
Eyewitness saw paramedics treating injured
Shocking pictures of the incident
Reader TJ Quinn has sent us these pictures. The incident looks serious. Our thoughts are with everyone involved.
A629 still closed
No change on Halifax Road I’m afraid.
I have contacted police for an update on the incident that has caused this, and the earlier incident on the M62.
A629 still closed
The issues in Halifax Road are ongoing following an earlier accident.
Our traffic partners Inrix are reporting the A629 Halifax Road Westbound is closed, queueing traffic due to accident between A643 Lindley Moor Road (Ainley Top Roundabout) and M62 J24 (Ainley Top), congestion to East Street. Police directing traffic.
Traffic cannot get from Ainley Top Roundabout to M62 J24.
Further afield on the M62
Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on M62 Eastbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J32 A639 (Pontefract).
Driver report
Traffic normal on M62; police still directing traffic at Ainley Top
A629 Halifax Road Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident between A643 Lindley Moor Road (Ainley Top Roundabout) and M62 J24 (Ainley Top), congestion to East Street. Police directing traffic.
Motorists can still not get onto the M62 at the junction.
Huddersfield traffic
Considerable delays around the town this morning
M62 J24 closed
A629 Halifax Road Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident between A643 Lindley Moor Road (Ainley Top Roundabout) and M62 J24 (Ainley Top), congestion to East Street. Police directing traffic.