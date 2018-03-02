The video will start in 8 Cancel

The M62 remains closed this morning with police and Highways England warning people against travelling over the Pennines.

Highways said they 'strongly advise' against travel this morning after hundreds of drivers were trapped in their vehicles overnight .

But for those who have to travel there is a diversion in place to avoid the M62.

Highways suggested this is the route:

- Leave the M62 at junction 24 off slip road

- Head to the roundabout and take the second exit on to the A629

- Travel for three miles to the A646

- Follow A646 for 18 miles to the roundabout with the A6033

- Take the first exit to A6033 and follow for five miles to A58

- Take the A58 and follow for three miles to A664

- Follow A664 for two miles to A6193

- Take this road for one mile to junction 21 of M62

- Rejoin the motorway

Although they issued the diversion Highways warned that all routes will be extremely congested due to the M62 closure

