Highways England has urged drivers to travel on the M62 only if absolutely necessary tonight.

Treacherous weather conditions have led to delays and breakdowns on the motorway - and there is no end in sight.

Highways England has been working hard to keep the routes gritted - but says motorists should think very carefully before setting out.

On its website for our region tonight it said: "Highways England has issued a severe weather warning.

"We are working closely with the Met Office monitoring the latest weather conditions with snow expected to affect parts of the road network.

"Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling in snowy conditions: allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey and consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by first checking the very latest forecast and road conditions."

Drivers have been reporting dangerous conditions on Twitter tonight.

Kirklees gritters tweeted at 7.15pm saying they were heading out to grit for a FOURTH time today - spreading 1,100 tonnes today alone.

They added: "We are going to refill and go straight back out again on another grit, that'll be over 1100t of grit used today alone and 30 more grits so far this season than the whole of the last winter. We don't say this lightly but really think if that journey is necessary."