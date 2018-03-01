The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers are reporting conditions closing in on the M62 and the Eastbound carriageway has been shut to allow snow ploughing.

There are long delays Eastbound over the tops around Milnrow (junction 21) and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

There were reports that the motorway was down to one lane in places and blizzard conditions have seen traffic grind to a halt.

The road surface is covering with snow and motorists have been left helpless.

Jessica Smith tweeted: “Snow plough now stuck on the M62 think I’ll be here some time and Chris Smith tweeted Chris Moyles on Radio X to say: “Update. Snow plough now stuck!! It looks like I may have to break out the podcasts if I’m here after you finish.”

And Chris Smith pleaded at the radio: “Please, please, please can we have a mention for all the people currently sat on the M62 car park?”