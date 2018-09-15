Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sandbag thrown from a bridge onto the windscreen of a lorry on the M62 could easily have killed someone, police said today.

The windscreen of the HGV was shattered when the missile hit it near to where the driver was sitting.



Police said the driver managed to pull over onto the hard shoulder of the M62 near Tingley, Wakefield.

In a tweet West Yorkshire's Road Policing Unit, described it as a "shocking incident".



It said: "A sandbag was thrown from Thorpe Lane over bridge onto this HGV which was travelling on the M62. The driver managed to safely move vehicle over to hard shoulder and suffered minor injuries - this could have resulted in a fatality."

The tweet triggered a large reaction with many people deploring the mindless action expressing their sympathy for the driver and agreeing that the "idiots" who carried out the act could have ended up facing an attempted murder charge.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Marko said: "100% attempted murder - what kind of people live in our society today? Words fail me. So pleased the driver is ok. Could mentally scare him life though."

And Paul Harrison told police: "Thankfully the driver is ok, hope you are able to find the person responsible."

