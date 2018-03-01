Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HUNDREDS of motorists remain stranded on the M62 after arctic conditions caused mayhem on the motorway.

There are long delays Eastbound over the tops around Milnrow (junction 21) and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor with some drivers stuck for more than SEVEN hours.

The Eastbound carriageway ground to a halt early this morning as vehicles struggled to cope in the severe snow storms.

A Highways England vehicle also caught fire as the worst of the weather hit.

(Image: ugc)

Images also show huge tailbacks and motorists have tweeted about being trapped for hours.

Rob Tully tweeted at 3pm that he had been trapped on the M62 since 9am.

Another tweeted: “Now been sat on the M62 for just short of 7 hours. Surly the vehicle that was on fire has been delt with by now. Cold, Hungry and bored to death. Hurry up Gmp plz.”

But despite the delays there has been acts of kindness as one van driver took to handing out gloves and hats to others to help keep them warm.

The van driver whose collegue responded by the twitter handle @brenda elder, told the Examiner at early afternoon: “We are freezing, we’ve been here six hours. We are lucky my college had his walking clothes in the back of the van the fuel is low, my collegue has been handing a few pairs of hats and gloves out to freezing people like ourselves.”

The driver sent the Examiner a video appeal for help saying they have not seen any emergency services for the duration of the blockage.

Another motorist also took to twitter to share footage of cars appearing to go the wrong way on the hard shoulder.

@Uzma21294 tweeted: “Why on earth are cars squeezing out from the hardshoulder going the wrong way.. they’re only making it worse.. #m62 #traffic”

Highways England reported at around 1pm that traffic stuck within M62 eastbound at junction 21 Milnrow Rochdale & J22 is being turned around and diverted back to junction 21.

In a tweet they said: “Vehicles at the back of the traffic is being turned + diverted back to J21, await @NWmwaypolice instruction before doing so. Traffic at the front is slowly moving forwards, snow ploughs, gritters + recovery ongoing.”