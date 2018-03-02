Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 is expected to remain closed until midnight - and maybe even through the night - as strong winds mean it is too unsafe to reopen the road.

Highways England says winds of up to 90mph are being recorded between J24 and J21 - and the motorway can't reopen until they die down to at least 60mph.

It says the motorway is expected to remain closed until midnight and possibly overnight.

Drivers are being urged not to travel at all tonight as smaller roads and diversion routes struggle to cope with traffic and weather conditions.

Meanwhile the authority says snow has now been cleared from the stretch, and gritters are out spreading salt to keep the roads free of ice once it does reopen.

Around 100 HGVs were moved to the hard shoulder overnight and welfare checks were carried out on drivers by Highways England’s traffic officers and the police through the night. These vehicles have now been turned around, so no traffic remains on the closed section of motorway.

Phil Stockford, Emergency Planning Manager at Highways England, said:“We’ve been working throughout the night and during today to help drivers and will reopen the motorway as soon as the winds have reduced to a safe level. We’d urge drivers to avoid travelling this evening if at all possible as the diversion routes for the motorway are also very busy."

Earlier police said 200 cars were stuck on the M62 overnight as 100mph winds and snow hit.

Asst Chief Cons Rob Potts of Greater Manchester Police said some 200 cars - not including HGVs - spent the night on the M62 as a result of the problems yesterday.

It is not known how many people were in each car.

He said at its peak there were 3,500 vehicles trapped following the closure between J20 and J24.

He said: "Working with Highways England and other agencies to respond and help people get off the motorway, we were able to bring the vast majority of motorists in cars off the motorway last night.

"Around 200 cars remained on the motorway last night and they were brought off this morning."

Weather predictions for the next 24 hours include more freezing temperatures and snow.

The Weather Channel is predicting snow until 2pm on Sunday at least.

Temperatures will remain at freezing or below until 11am on Sunday when they will climb to 1c.

The Met Office is forecasting snow to start around 11pm tonight and continue until lunchtime tomorrow - but start again in the evening.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Again, it says snow should stop around 2pm.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says most parts of Huddersfield should get a 5cm covering, with up to 10cm on the hills.

He says: “There will be further drifting and blowing snow as the strong easterly winds continue. The snow will slowly die away overnight leaving flurries in the wind for Saturday.

“Saturday will cloudy and cold but with the east wind continuing to ease away it won’t feel as bitter as it has done with temperatures up to 1c.

“Further snow will reach Kirklees later on Saturday night.