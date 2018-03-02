The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 has been shut for almost 24 hours due to severe snow and extremely strong winds.

Hundreds of drivers were trapped in their cars as the Eastbound carriageway was initially shut at 11am on Thursday due to a vehicle fire and the snow.

The Westbound carriageway was then closed at 5pm due to a number of incidents including three HGVs being blown over.

Both have remained closed overnight as Highways England and police have worked to clear the snow.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Police have this morning warned people not to travel unless it is essential.

And some motorists have spoken about their ordeal.

One driver who was heading to Leeds in a HGV has been trapped for almost 20 hours.

He said the temperatures dropped to minus 7 in his cab overnight as they were moved off the Eastbound carriageway and back down the Westbound carriageway to park up near junction 20 on the A627.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police RPU)

The driver pleaded with other motorists to stay home today.

He said: "Please please please get a message to folk to stay home today.



"The network is unable to handle the chaos of M62 still been closed I’ve been here for 20 hours nearly.

(Image: Al Nok-Yart @Grundy_65)

"Got down to minus 7 at one point on cab info. The winds were horrendous. But still can’t believe the M62 is closed."

The incident prompted incredible reactions from some drivers who handed out hats and gloves as well as food and drink.

And local residents in Milnrow went out on foot to take supplies to those who could not get moving.

For the latest on the incident follow our live blog