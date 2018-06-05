The video will start in 8 Cancel

The M62 has been closed between J29 and J30 eastbound this afternoon after a seven-vehicle pile up.

Four HGVs and three cars were involved in a crash shortly after 2.15pm which left one person trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The pile up was on the eastbound carriageway of the M62. Emergency services were called to the scene and firefighters had to cut one of the vehicles to release the trapped casualty.

All lanes were closed between junctions 29 and 30 from 2.15pm.

It has led to long delays, with thousands of vehicles initially trapped between the accident scene and the two junctions. They were later released via one lane before the motorway was closed to allow for investigation and recovery work.

Highways officials initially predicted it could be 7.30pm before the M62 fully re-opens.

However Highways England is now saying the road could be closed until 10.30pm.